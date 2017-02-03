Topeka woman sentenced to 34 months in prison for sex trafficking
A U.S. District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old woman to nearly three years in prison as a conspirator in the commission of sex trafficking of a minor. Tiara Jade Newman, 23, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in a federal prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking when she introduced a 17-year-old girl to prostitution.
