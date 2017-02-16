See how Fort Riley soldier train for war
Soldiers at the Kansas Fort Riley Post have spent the last month in a war zone, not overseas, on base just outside of Junction City. KSNT News went to see how they prepare for the real deal in their own backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandview Plaza Police Growing
|11 hr
|The Kangaroo
|2
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Doug77
|5,803
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|17 hr
|Emptynest
|18
|Word Association (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Hatti_Hollerand
|1,378
|What Is The Solution?
|Mar 2
|Big Tussie Jackson
|35
|The proposed new JCHS building
|Mar 1
|what
|6
|Dinky and Not taking care of employees
|Feb 22
|Disappointing
|9
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC