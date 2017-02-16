See how Fort Riley soldier train for war

See how Fort Riley soldier train for war

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Soldiers at the Kansas Fort Riley Post have spent the last month in a war zone, not overseas, on base just outside of Junction City. KSNT News went to see how they prepare for the real deal in their own backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grandview Plaza Police Growing 11 hr The Kangaroo 2
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) 14 hr Doug77 5,803
Kentucky Fried Chicken 17 hr Emptynest 18
Word Association (Jan '09) Mon Hatti_Hollerand 1,378
What Is The Solution? Mar 2 Big Tussie Jackson 35
The proposed new JCHS building Mar 1 what 6
Dinky and Not taking care of employees Feb 22 Disappointing 9
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Geary County was issued at March 07 at 3:20AM CST

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC