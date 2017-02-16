Meth-related investigation in Junctio...

Meth-related investigation in Junction City draws out HazMat crews

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

A news release from the Junction City Police Department indicates the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group, assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Rd. after a month long investigation into the Manufacturing of Methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Manhattan Fire Department and Junction City Fire Department also assisted with the Investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) 5 hr -Glinda- 5,785
Kentucky Fried Chicken 8 hr Curious 12
So God Made A Liberal Wed gallows for traitors 12
Wal-Mart Screwing Over JC Again Feb 14 Tired Taxpayer 2
How KC bolsters their population and tax revenues Feb 13 Thoughts 1
Countries With Border Walls and Barriers Feb 13 nuclear option 5
What Is The Solution? Feb 9 American 31
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC