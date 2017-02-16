Locals want voice in study

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Residents said Tuesday that they want more assurances that their concerns will be addressed in a study that try to balance the training needs of Fort Riley with the future development of land around it. The Flint Hills Regional Council hosted Tuesday's workshop and planned another one at 7 p.m. Wednesday at C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

