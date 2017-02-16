2 Junction City men arrested followin...

2 Junction City men arrested following meth lab investigation

According to the Junction City - Geary County Drug Operations Group, a search warrant was used at 1303 Spring Hill Road after a month long investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Junction City Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

