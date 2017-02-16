2 Junction City men arrested following meth lab investigation
According to the Junction City - Geary County Drug Operations Group, a search warrant was used at 1303 Spring Hill Road after a month long investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Junction City Fire Department assisted with the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|-Glinda-
|5,785
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|13 hr
|Curious
|12
|So God Made A Liberal
|Wed
|gallows for traitors
|12
|Wal-Mart Screwing Over JC Again
|Feb 14
|Tired Taxpayer
|2
|How KC bolsters their population and tax revenues
|Feb 13
|Thoughts
|1
|Countries With Border Walls and Barriers
|Feb 13
|nuclear option
|5
|What Is The Solution?
|Feb 9
|American
|31
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC