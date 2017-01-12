Topeka man dies from injuries in I-70 crash
A Topeka man has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured two other people Tuesday night in Geary County, authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 304 exit ramp off of westbound Interstate 70. The patrol said Musil was driving a 2013 Nissan passenger car as it was exiting westbound on I-70 at too great of a speed and couldn't negotiate the curve.
