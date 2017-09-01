RCPD Report 1/9/2017

RCPD Report 1/9/2017

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Kenneth Miller, 33, of Hutchinson, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on January 6, 2017 at approximately 12:50 PM. Miller was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) 53 min Hatti_Hollerand 5,764
Obama To Chose Republican For Supreme Court (Feb '16) 2 hr nuclear option 31
Word Association (Jan '09) 3 hr Hatti_Hollerand 1,370
how can i get my cat back? (Apr '09) Sat Guest 310
Brain Surgeon Swat Team Leader (Oct '15) Jan 21 dont be a knob 39
Chief of Police, Junction City (Aug '12) Jan 20 Smitley_Son 58
Junction City Bar and Club Trivia (Jul '10) Jan 20 Tony 28
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC