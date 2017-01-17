Fort Riley's economic footprint discussed at regional leaders' retreat
Politically, the state of Kansas and its officials at all levels have long-communicated a stern warning against dependency on the federal government, vying for a goal of self-reliance instead. But Friday afternoon inside the Embassy Suites in Olathe, locally elected officials, Fort Riley brass and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce members were reminded just how crucial Uncle Sam's dollars are to the area's finances during the annual Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|2twisted
|1,369
|Obama To Chose Republican For Supreme Court (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Deplorable
|26
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|2twisted
|5,762
|how can i get my cat back? (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|Guest
|310
|Brain Surgeon Swat Team Leader (Oct '15)
|Sat
|dont be a knob
|39
|Chief of Police, Junction City (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|Smitley_Son
|58
|Junction City Bar and Club Trivia (Jul '10)
|Jan 20
|Tony
|28
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC