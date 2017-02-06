CCCC to offer hybrid CNA class in Junction City
Cloud County Community College is offering a blended online and face-to face Certified Nurse Aide class beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Valley View Senior Life, 1417 W. Ash St. in Junction City. Certified Nurse Aides are in demand.
