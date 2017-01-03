Suspects in Pascagoula pawn shop burg...

Suspects in Pascagoula pawn shop burglary, triple homicide in Jackson apprehended in Kansas

Wednesday Dec 21

Suspects wanted in a triple homicide investigation in Jackson and for a jewelry store burglary in Pascagoula reign of terror has ended after having been arrested in Geary County, KS. According to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, Jamison Layne Townsend, 31, and Joshua Garcia, 35, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Junction City, KS

