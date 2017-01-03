Suspects in Pascagoula pawn shop burglary, triple homicide in Jackson apprehended in Kansas
Suspects wanted in a triple homicide investigation in Jackson and for a jewelry store burglary in Pascagoula reign of terror has ended after having been arrested in Geary County, KS. According to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, Jamison Layne Townsend, 31, and Joshua Garcia, 35, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Junction City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heads are rolling at JC
|1 hr
|Seriously
|29
|Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|2twisted
|5,753
|Word Association (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|2twisted
|1,360
|Wall mural 6th and Washington
|Sat
|You Idiots
|5
|rumors of The Men MC shut down. (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Hunter
|62
|lawrence ruiz is a false prophet (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Oh ye hypocrite
|21
|Junction City Bar and Club Trivia (Jul '10)
|Fri
|IWASTHERE
|27
Find what you want!
Search Junction City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC