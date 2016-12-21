RCPD Daily Activity Report 12/9/16
Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for a kidnapping that occurred in Junction City on Monday morning at approximately 8:15 AM. The victim, a 32 year old female, reported that she was kidnapped by a 41 year old male known to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
