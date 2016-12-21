Pair wanted in Mississippi triple hom...

Pair wanted in Mississippi triple homicide captured early Wednesday after chase in Geary County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Two people wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Mississippi were captured early Wednesday in Geary County after a police chase, authorities said. The incident leading to the arrests began around midnight when Geary County sheriff's deputies stopped a Dodge Charger at milepost 311 on Interstate 70, about 15 miles east of Junction City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Junction City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heads are rolling at JC 4 hr make JC great again 4
Basketball woes 21 hr BB forever 1
rumors of The Men MC shut down. (Apr '16) Dec 27 old timer 61
how can i get my cat back? (Apr '09) Dec 26 Cat lady 308
Word Association (Jan '09) Dec 22 Honest Babe 1,347
Nike LeBrons James Sneakers 2017 Sale on www.le... Dec 22 huarachestriple 1
Keep a Word -- Drop a Word Game (Mar '10) Dec 18 Honest Babe 5,744
See all Junction City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Junction City Forum Now

Junction City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Junction City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Junction City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,208 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC