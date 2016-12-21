JCPD warns of fake cash being used at businesses
The Junction City Police Department has received reports that subjects in the area have been attempting to pass money to local business that is not U.S. currency. Law enforcement officials told KMAN these bills indicate that they are not U.S. currency on them and they also indicate that they are for motion picture use only.
