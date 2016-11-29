Man accused of shooting cop had interfered with officer earlier this year

A man accused of shooting a Topeka police detective Nov. 5 had been under community corrections supervision after being convicted this year in Geary County of crimes that included interfering with an officer. Christopher Curtis Harris, 29, had been supervised through a community correcitons program in Geary County since March after being convicted there that month of indecent solicitation of a child and interference with a law enforcement officer, according to records posted on the website of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.