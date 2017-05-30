Missing girl's body found in southwes...

Missing girl's body found in southwest Missouri creek

1 hr ago

Newton County authorities say the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing during a float trip has been found. The body of Brooke Robinson, of Joplin, was found Thursday in Shoal Creek near Joplin.

