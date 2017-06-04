Joplin Teen Seriously Injured In Sunday Accident

A teenager from Joplin was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two vehicle accident south of Carterville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Johnathan Orellana Hernandez of Carthage lost control of his pickup on Highway 249, ran off the road, through the median and into the path of a semi driven by 65-year-old Terry James of Monett.

