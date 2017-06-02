Arvest Bank Hosting Shred-A-Thon Saturday
Arvest Bank is hosting a paper shredding event Saturday at their 4th and Range Line location in Joplin. Arvest's Amy Howe tells News Talk KZRG it's important to protect our identities by disposing of sensitive documents properly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a CHILD RAPIST
|May 30
|Ringwind
|3
|2011 Joplin tornado easily had winds of no less... (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Ringwind
|2
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|May 16
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC