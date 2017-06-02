Arvest Bank Hosting Shred-A-Thon Satu...

Arvest Bank Hosting Shred-A-Thon Saturday

Arvest Bank is hosting a paper shredding event Saturday at their 4th and Range Line location in Joplin. Arvest's Amy Howe tells News Talk KZRG it's important to protect our identities by disposing of sensitive documents properly.

