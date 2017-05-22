What to do when you live in an apartment during a tornado alert
A severe storm can turn tornadic very quickly. The Red Cross of America in Wichita Falls said the best thing tenant living on the upper floors of an apartment complex can do is have a plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|May 16
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr '17
|Workingintown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC