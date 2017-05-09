Washington Hope Center To Hold Open House
SOS Ministries will host an open house tonight for the Washington Hope Center in the East Town neighborhood of Joplin. SOS Ministries purchased the Washington Education Center from the Joplin School District last March with plans to turn the building into a community center.
