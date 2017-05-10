VIDEO: Circus arrives in Cloverdale f...

VIDEO: Circus arrives in Cloverdale for weekend shows in a 2,700-seat a big topa tent

Wednesday May 3

The circus arrived in town this week for a series of Spectac! shows in a big-top tent at Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The yellow and red structure, set up on a gravel lot off 64th Avenue, north of the Stetson Bowl, houses Royal Canadian Family Circus for seven performances from Friday to Sunday .

