Theis Receives Annie Baxter Award For Public Service
Stephanie Theis has been named the 2017 recipient of the Annie Baxter Award from Missouri Southern State University. The award is presented annually to a prominent Missouri woman who makes notable contributions to her community in the spirit of Annie Baxter, the first woman to hold elected office in the state of Missouri and the first female county clerk in the United States.
