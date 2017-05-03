Theis Receives Annie Baxter Award For...

Theis Receives Annie Baxter Award For Public Service

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Stephanie Theis has been named the 2017 recipient of the Annie Baxter Award from Missouri Southern State University. The award is presented annually to a prominent Missouri woman who makes notable contributions to her community in the spirit of Annie Baxter, the first woman to hold elected office in the state of Missouri and the first female county clerk in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr 16 Workingintown 1
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) Apr 6 Hellbilly Bully 2
How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11) Mar '17 Redneck 61
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Mar '17 Jacklyn98 113
good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09) Mar '17 Mickie 41
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 2
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jasper County was issued at May 03 at 3:31PM CDT

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC