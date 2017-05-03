Suspect in fatal Galena shooting arrested in Missouri
The Jasper County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office confirms on its Facebook page that the 46-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday. The Joplin Globe reported last week that he was wanted in the death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow.
