Still Hooked Special: Which Catfish Update Surprised You The Most?

Every episode of MTV's Catfish ends in traditional fashion: Nev and Max do a follow-up videochat with the week's online fraud and his/her victim to see where life has taken them. But c'mon, haven't you ever wondered what happened after that? In the case of five of the show's most memorable couples, we now know: Tonight's Catfish: Still Hooked special reunited the duos, offered an update on their relationships and, basically, turned into "Where Are They Now?" for the ages.

