Search Warrant Leads To Three Arrests In Joplin
Three people from Joplin are facing multiple charges after the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin PD recovered $10,000 dollars worth of suspected narcotics along with two high-powered rifles while serving a search warrant on Monday. 27-year-old Julio Lopez and 27-year-old Janella Miller face drug-trafficking, weapons, and child-endangerment charges, while 20-year-old Mellisa Lopez faces charges for resting detention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC