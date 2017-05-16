Search Warrant Leads To Three Arrests...

Search Warrant Leads To Three Arrests In Joplin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Three people from Joplin are facing multiple charges after the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin PD recovered $10,000 dollars worth of suspected narcotics along with two high-powered rifles while serving a search warrant on Monday. 27-year-old Julio Lopez and 27-year-old Janella Miller face drug-trafficking, weapons, and child-endangerment charges, while 20-year-old Mellisa Lopez faces charges for resting detention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15) 2 hr Geezer in the Casket 7
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) May 7 Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr 16 Workingintown 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC