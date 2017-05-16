Search Warrant Leads To Three Arrests In Joplin

Three people from Joplin are facing multiple charges after the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin PD recovered $10,000 dollars worth of suspected narcotics along with two high-powered rifles while serving a search warrant on Monday. 27-year-old Julio Lopez and 27-year-old Janella Miller face drug-trafficking, weapons, and child-endangerment charges, while 20-year-old Mellisa Lopez faces charges for resting detention.

