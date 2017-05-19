Schweitzer Asks Judge To Reduce Her Bond

Schweitzer Asks Judge To Reduce Her Bond

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her male students is now asking the judge in Jasper County to reduce her bond. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer, charged with the first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy in both Newton and Jasper counties, is currently sitting in the Jasper County Jail on a $50,000 bond; $10,000 of which is a cash only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15) May 16 Geezer in the Casket 7
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) May 7 Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr '17 Workingintown 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jasper County was issued at May 19 at 10:41AM CDT

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC