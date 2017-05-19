Schweitzer Asks Judge To Reduce Her Bond

The Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her male students is now asking the judge in Jasper County to reduce her bond. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer, charged with the first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy in both Newton and Jasper counties, is currently sitting in the Jasper County Jail on a $50,000 bond; $10,000 of which is a cash only.

