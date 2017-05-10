Saga Sells Two TV Stations, Buys 8 Radio Stations.

Saga is selling its TV stations in the Joplin, MO - Pittsburg, KS and the Victoria, TX television markets for an aggregate price of approximately $66.6 million. Saga is also buying WCKN , WMXZ , WXST , WAVF , WSPO , W261DG and W257BQ in Charleston, SC and WVSC , WLHH , WALI , W256CB and W293BZ, serving the Hilton Head and Beaufort, SC radio markets, from Apex Media Corporation for $23.0 million.

