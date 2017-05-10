Saga Sells Two TV Stations, Buys 8 Radio Stations.
Saga is selling its TV stations in the Joplin, MO - Pittsburg, KS and the Victoria, TX television markets for an aggregate price of approximately $66.6 million. Saga is also buying WCKN , WMXZ , WXST , WAVF , WSPO , W261DG and W257BQ in Charleston, SC and WVSC , WLHH , WALI , W256CB and W293BZ, serving the Hilton Head and Beaufort, SC radio markets, from Apex Media Corporation for $23.0 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|May 16
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr '17
|Workingintown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC