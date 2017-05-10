Route 171 Bridge Over Center Creek in...

Route 171 Bridge Over Center Creek in Carl Junction To close for Replacement Week of May 29

The Missouri Route 171 bridge over Center Creek in Carl Junction will close at noon Tuesday, May 30, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

