Rives Appointed Lamar Police Chief

1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

A longtime member of the Joplin Police Department is taking his career in a new direction. Captain Rusty Rives is going to be the new Police Chief in Lamar starting June 15th.

