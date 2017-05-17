Man Accused Of Shooting Newton County...

Man Accused Of Shooting Newton County Deputy Appears In Court

The man accused of shooting Jasper County Deputy Nolan Murray in March was in court Tuesday . 43-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick of Florissant appeared at a preliminary hearing.

