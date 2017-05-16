Joplin Vision 2022 Report To City Cou...

Joplin Vision 2022 Report To City Council

A group of Joplin residents that has been researching ways to improve the city gave its report to the Joplin City Council Monday night . Vision 2022 presented 25 recommendations to the City ranging from a children's museum to a multi-use indoor sports facility, to mandatory pre-school for kids aged 3 to 5 to banning tobacco sales to anyone under 21. Vision 2022 Chairman Clifford Wert tells News Talk KZRG he's pleased the City Council is open to their ideas.

