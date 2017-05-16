Joplin Vision 2022 Report To City Council
A group of Joplin residents that has been researching ways to improve the city gave its report to the Joplin City Council Monday night . Vision 2022 presented 25 recommendations to the City ranging from a children's museum to a multi-use indoor sports facility, to mandatory pre-school for kids aged 3 to 5 to banning tobacco sales to anyone under 21. Vision 2022 Chairman Clifford Wert tells News Talk KZRG he's pleased the City Council is open to their ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC