Joplin: Six Years After Devastating Tornado - Rush Limbaugh Was Right
Six years ago today, one of the worst tornadoes in American history struck Joplin, Missouri. Several thousand buildings were destroyed and over 9,000 people were displaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a CHILD RAPIST
|May 30
|Ringwind
|3
|2011 Joplin tornado easily had winds of no less... (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Ringwind
|2
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|May 16
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC