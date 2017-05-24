Joplin Man Charged With Firing Shots ...

Joplin Man Charged With Firing Shots In Webb City

A Joplin man has been charged with creating a disturbance in Webb City Tuesday night . Webb City Police say 22-year-old Ty Kitchingham was one of two men who fired shots from a vehicle at First and Ball Streets Tuesday night.

