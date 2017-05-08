Joplin Library Closes Sunday To Prepare For Move

"We will be closing our doors at this location to the public Saturday night at 6:00pm, facilitating the move to the new building during the next two weeks after that." Public Library Director Jacque Gage tells News Talk KZRG she and her staff are preparing to move roughly 120,000 items in the Library's collection to the new Library at 20th and Connecticut.

