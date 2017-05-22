Joplin City Council Learns About Priority Based Budgeting
Citizens often ask public officials "How are you spending our tax dollars?" In Joplin, the City Council has a new way to answer that..and to determine how tax dollars should be spent. Monday night , the City Council got a lesson on priority-based budgeting..which the City will begin using with the fiscal year 2018 budget.
