Joplin Alcohol Compliance Check

Joplin Alcohol Compliance Check

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Over the weekend, Joplin Police held an alcohol compliance check of local businesses-to see if they would sell alcohol to someone underage. Of 21 businesses checked out with an underage volunteer, seven sold alcohol to a minor who showed an ID that said the buyer was under age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) Sun Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr 16 Workingintown 1
How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11) Mar '17 Redneck 61
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC