Humphreys threatens to move TAMKO from Missouri after Supreme Court denies petition

TAMKO Building Products' President and CEO David Humphreys on Monday threatened to move the Joplin-based firm out of Missouri after the U.S. Supreme Court denied its petition to block a class-action lawsuit filed against it in Jasper County three years ago.

