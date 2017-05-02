Hartman Takes Plea Deal In Joplin Murder
A man whose original conviction for a Joplin murder was overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for 20 years. 22-year-old Daniel Hartman entered Alford pleas Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his role in the death of 23-year-old Jacob Wages of Joplin.
