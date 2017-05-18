Gun Shop Told Not To Display Firearms At Third Thursday
A downtown firearms store is being told they can participate in Joplin's Third Thursday, but only if they don't bring their guns. Brandon Kelly, owner of Rayzor's Edge Tactical says the Joplin Downtown Alliance says he cannot display his custom-finished firearms as artwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr '17
|Workingintown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC