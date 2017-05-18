Gun Shop Told Not To Display Firearms...

Gun Shop Told Not To Display Firearms At Third Thursday

A downtown firearms store is being told they can participate in Joplin's Third Thursday, but only if they don't bring their guns. Brandon Kelly, owner of Rayzor's Edge Tactical says the Joplin Downtown Alliance says he cannot display his custom-finished firearms as artwork.

