Frontier League Exploring Joplin
"We have had initial and ongoing conversations with the Frontier League. We keep our opportunities open to the opportunities that may present to an expansion in the Joplin area."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr 16
|Workingintown
|1
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC