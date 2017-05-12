Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Hosting 5 Blood Drives Next Week
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting several blood drives next week to meet the supply demands of 40 area hospitals. Current blood reserves are near three-day levels, 225 donations are needed everyday to keep the shelves stock.
