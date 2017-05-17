Cedar Point Subdivision Meeting
A group of 30 people from Joplin's Cedar Point subdivision met with a developer Wednesday night about the developer's plans for the area. Schuber Mitchell wants the area rezoned so it will accommodate lots that are 50 feet wide, rather than 65, as it's zoned now.
