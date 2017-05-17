Cedar Point Subdivision Meeting

Cedar Point Subdivision Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

A group of 30 people from Joplin's Cedar Point subdivision met with a developer Wednesday night about the developer's plans for the area. Schuber Mitchell wants the area rezoned so it will accommodate lots that are 50 feet wide, rather than 65, as it's zoned now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15) Tue Geezer in the Casket 7
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) May 7 Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr '17 Workingintown 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC