BRIEF-Saga Communicationsto sell its ...

BRIEF-Saga Communicationsto sell its television stations in Joplin, MO and Victoria, TX

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Reuters

Enters into an agreement to sell its television stations in joplin, mo and victoria, tx to morgan murphy media and enters into an agreement to acquire 4 fm and 1 am radio stations serving the charleston, sc radio market and 3 fm * Saga communications-purchase assets serving charleston, sc radio market,assets serving hilton head and beaufort,sc radio markets,from apex media for $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15) May 16 Geezer in the Casket 7
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) May 7 Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr '17 Workingintown 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jasper County was issued at May 18 at 1:43PM CDT

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC