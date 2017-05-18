BRIEF-Saga Communicationsto sell its television stations in Joplin, MO and Victoria, TX

Enters into an agreement to sell its television stations in joplin, mo and victoria, tx to morgan murphy media and enters into an agreement to acquire 4 fm and 1 am radio stations serving the charleston, sc radio market and 3 fm * Saga communications-purchase assets serving charleston, sc radio market,assets serving hilton head and beaufort,sc radio markets,from apex media for $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

