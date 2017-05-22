6 years later: Butterfly Garden helps survivors of devastating...
Since May 2014, families of Joplin, Missouri, have found solace in visiting the city's redesigned green space in Cunningham Park. The park's scenic Butterfly Garden and Overlook, funded by the TKF Foundation, has provided a calm place of healing for those whose lives were forever changed six years ago.
