6 years after tornado, documentary te...

6 years after tornado, documentary tells of Joplin healing

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: News Tribune

The documentary released Monday, called "Butterfly Angels," tells of the Butterfly Garden & Outlook at Joplin's Cunningham Park. The memorial garden, which opened three years ago, pays tribute to the 161 victims of the May 22, 2011 tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15) May 16 Geezer in the Casket 7
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) May 7 Anonymous snob 5
Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP ) May 6 Anonymous snob 3
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) May 6 Anonymous snob 4
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) May 6 Anonymous snob 19
JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor Apr 27 ConcernedCitizen 3
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Apr '17 Workingintown 1
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC