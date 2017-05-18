6 years after tornado, documentary tells of Joplin healing
The documentary released Monday, called "Butterfly Angels," tells of the Butterfly Garden & Outlook at Joplin's Cunningham Park. The memorial garden, which opened three years ago, pays tribute to the 161 victims of the May 22, 2011 tornado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Year's Craziest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theor... (Jul '15)
|May 16
|Geezer in the Casket
|7
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|May 7
|Anonymous snob
|5
|Christians In Joplin ( WAKE UP )
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|3
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|4
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|May 6
|Anonymous snob
|19
|JJ Spurlin MSSU creepy professor
|Apr 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|3
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Apr '17
|Workingintown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC