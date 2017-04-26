Zimmer Radio Food Drive For Crosslines Friday
News Talk KZRG and all the stations of Zimmer Radio are holding a food drive Friday to benefit Crosslines of Joplin. It will be held from 6am to 6pm in front of Ernie Williamson Music on Range Line.
