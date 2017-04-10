Two Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwest Missouri
KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri reports the first tornado touched down in the Goodman at around 6:45 p.m. and apparently stayed on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes. "We're still doing search and rescue we'll be doing that throughout the night to make sure we haven't missed anyone," McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Joplin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14)
|Apr 6
|Hellbilly Bully
|2
|How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|61
|Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07)
|Mar 14
|Jacklyn98
|113
|good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Mickie
|41
|Joan at Walmart (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|2
|Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans
|Feb '17
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Caryl freeman Wil...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Joplin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC