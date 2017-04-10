Two Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwe...

Two Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwest Missouri

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri reports the first tornado touched down in the Goodman at around 6:45 p.m. and apparently stayed on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes. "We're still doing search and rescue we'll be doing that throughout the night to make sure we haven't missed anyone," McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joplin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HellBillys Motorcycle Club? (Apr '14) Apr 6 Hellbilly Bully 2
How Many Got Kilt in the Tornado (Jun '11) Mar 19 Redneck 61
Understanding Honduran Men (Sep '07) Mar 14 Jacklyn98 113
good places to eat in Joplin? (Jul '09) Mar '17 Mickie 41
Joan at Walmart (Jan '14) Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 2
Lee Lotso, Becky BigBaby, Diane Chuckles: Jordans Feb '17 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Gay Pentecostal christian (Aug '10) Jan '17 Caryl freeman Wil... 17
See all Joplin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joplin Forum Now

Joplin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joplin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Joplin, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC