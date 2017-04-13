Tree Limb and Brush Drop-Off Site Open Saturday

Spring gardening and yard clean-up is in full swing. To help those residents, the City of Joplin will open the tree limb and brush drop-off site on Saturday from 8 to 2 p.m. The program is open on the third Saturday of the month until November 18, unless there is a weather event that warrants another date being set.

