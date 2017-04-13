Take Back The Night Rally
Sexual assault, preventing it and how to survive it were the topics Thursday night at a Take Back the Night rally at Missouri Southern State University. The 12th annual rally was sponsored by the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority and Lafayette House of Joplin.
