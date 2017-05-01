Strong winds and rain blamed for multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO - Strong winds overturned two vehicles and rain caused a man to crash his tractor Wednesday in Southeast Missouri. At least four crashes were reported in about a two hour period in two counties.
