Storm Damage Assessors Rely on Waffle House's 24-Hour Service Policy

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Insurance Journal West

The emphasis on 24-hour service at Waffle House - hurricane or shine - has earned the company a reputation among professional emergency managers, who make rough estimates of storm damage by looking to the local eatery. There's even a "Waffle House Index" at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

